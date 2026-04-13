Xiaomi launches Redmi A7 Pro 5G under ₹15,000 with 6,300mAh

Redmi A7 Pro sale from ₹12,499

You get a sharp 32MP dual rear camera setup (plus HDR), an 8MP selfie camera, side fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, and speaker that can really pump up the volume.

The phone comes in Black, Mist Blue, or Sunset Orange and goes on sale April 15. Prices start at ₹12,499 for the base model (4GB/64GB) and ₹13,499 for more storage (4GB/128GB), both with an extra ₹1,000 off as a launch offer.

Grab yours online or in stores, with no-cost EMI options if you want to spread out payments.