Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 in India with TrueColour AMOLED

Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi Note 17 in India, and it's packed with features for anyone eyeing a solid mid-range phone.

The star is its huge 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED screen: think super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and up to 1,800 nits brightness for those sunny days.

Plus, it's got Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP65 rating to handle dust and splashes.