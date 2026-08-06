Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 17 in India with TrueColour AMOLED
Xiaomi just dropped the Redmi Note 17 in India, and it's packed with features for anyone eyeing a solid mid-range phone.
The star is its huge 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED screen: think super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and up to 1,800 nits brightness for those sunny days.
Plus, it's got Gorilla Glass 7i protection and an IP65 rating to handle dust and splashes.
Offers Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset
Performance-wise, you get a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, up to 8GB RAM (plus virtual RAM up to 16GB), and storage that can expand all the way to 2TB, so running out of space isn't really a worry.
It ships with Android 16 (HyperOS v3) and will offer four years of software and 6 years of security patches.
The massive 8,000mAh battery supports fast charging both ways (45W regular, plus reverse wired at 22.5W).
For photos, there's a sharp 50MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie cam.
Prices start at ₹27,999 for the base model (6GB/128GB), available in Arctic Blue, Starlight Purple, or Dark Night shades.