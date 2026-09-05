Xiaomi launches REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G 10,000-mAh battery
Technology
Xiaomi just launched the REDMI Note 17 lineup, and the big headline is battery life, especially in the Pro Max 5G model, which packs a huge 10,000-mAh battery.
That means up to three days on one charge. Plus, you get super-fast, 100-watt charging (a full day's power in just 20 minutes), and even reverse charging if your friends need a boost.
Note 17 batteries 7,700-8,340-mAh prices $249-$499
The rest of the series isn't slacking either: the Note 17 Pro 5G has an 8,340-mAh battery, while both the Note 17 and Note 17 5G come with a solid 7,700-mAh.
Prices start at $249 for the base model and top out at $499 for the Pro Max 5G.
If you're tired of carrying a charger everywhere, this launch might be what you've been waiting for.