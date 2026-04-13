Xiaomi launches 'TV S Mini LED Series' India April 15
Technology
Xiaomi is bringing its TV S Mini LED Series to India on April 15, featuring 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.
These TVs use Mini LED tech with local dimming, so you get brighter highlights and deeper blacks, perfect for movie nights or catching the big game.
Xiaomi TVs add Quantum MagiQ support
The new lineup packs Quantum MagiQ tech for sharper colors and clearer pictures.
Xiaomi is also making it easier to link your TV with its phones, tablets, and smart home gadgets, aiming to make your TV a true hub for your connected life.
More details on pricing and features are coming at the launch event.