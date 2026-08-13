Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 expected early September 2026, tablet-like design
Technology
Xiaomi's next foldable, the Mix Fold 5, is expected to launch in early September 2026, right before the Xiaomi 18 series.
Leaked images hint at a wider inner screen with a new aspect ratio, plus some thoughtful design tweaks to make it feel more like a tablet.
Wider 4-by-3 inner display, HyperOS 4
The Mix Fold 5 will feature a wider inner display (4-by-3 ratio), rounded corners, and a selfie camera tucked neatly into one corner.
It'll debut HyperOS 4 (based on Android 17), promising smoother performance, stacked notifications and widgets, faster Gallery thumbnail scanning, and cross-app and cross-device actions thanks to Super XiaoAI 2.0.
Xiaomi's timing might even line up with Apple's rumored foldable release, so expect some competition!