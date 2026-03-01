Xiaomi Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro break cover: Check features

What's new in Pad 8 series?

The regular Pad 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip (up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage), has a solid dual camera setup (13MP rear, 8MP front), and sports a huge battery (9,200mAh) that charges fast at up to 45W.

The Pro version steps things up with an even faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (up to 12GB RAM/512GB storage) and sharper cameras (50MP rear, 32MP front)—perfect if you're into gaming or content creation.