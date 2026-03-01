Xiaomi Pad 8, Pad 8 Pro break cover: Check features
Xiaomi just dropped its Pad 8 and Pad 8 Pro tablets worldwide.
Both run on the new HyperOS 3 (Android base not specified), pack a crisp 11.2-inch LCD with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and come with Dolby Vision plus TUV low blue light certification—so your eyes won't hate you after late-night study or Netflix sessions.
What's new in Pad 8 series?
The regular Pad 8 runs on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip (up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage), has a solid dual camera setup (13MP rear, 8MP front), and sports a huge battery (9,200mAh) that charges fast at up to 45W.
The Pro version steps things up with an even faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (up to 12GB RAM/512GB storage) and sharper cameras (50MP rear, 32MP front)—perfect if you're into gaming or content creation.
Price and availability
Pad 8 starts at €449.90 and the Pro from €549.90 (prices vary by market); top-end Matte Glass Pro hits €769.99.
Pre-order before March 14, 2026, for a €50 discount.
Accessories like the Focus Pen Pro and Focus Keyboard are sold separately if you want that laptop feel for class or work.