Xiaomi Redmi Note 17 launches in India August 6 noon
Technology
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 17 is officially landing in India on August 6 at noon, with the launch streaming live on Xiaomi India's YouTube and socials.
The phone stands out with a massive 8,000mAh battery and revealed in two color variants: details already teased on the official microsite.
Redmi Note 17 7-inch OLED 120Hz
The Note 17 packs a big 7-inch Full HD+ OLED display (120Hz refresh rate, super-bright at 1,800 nits), runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chip, and offers up to 8GB of RAM, plus expandable storage.
You get a solid camera setup (50MP rear and 8MP front), fast charging up to 45W, reverse wired charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP65 dust and splash resistance, and all the latest connectivity like 5G and Wi-Fi 6.