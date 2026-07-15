Xiaomi rolls out Android 17-based HyperOS 3 to 17 series
Technology
Xiaomi is rolling out the stable Android 17-based HyperOS 3 update for the Xiaomi 17 series, making it one of the first to offer this latest software.
Both global and European users get June 2026 security patches, smoother performance, and bug fixes, so your phone should feel a bit snappier and safer.
Xiaomi 17 update 8GB and 10GB
The update is pretty hefty: about 10GB for the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and 8GB for the standard model.
If you've got a Xiaomi 15T Pro, there's good news: it's getting the Android 17 update too (through Mi Pilot testing), though some features like app bubbles and separate Gemini volume controls aren't included yet.