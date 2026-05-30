Xiaomi rumored to add software privacy display in HyperOS 4
Technology
Xiaomi is rumored to be working on a fresh "Privacy Display" feature that's all about protecting what's on your screen, this time using software, not special hardware like Samsung's Galaxy S26 series.
According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the feature could debut with HyperOS 4 (based on Android 17) later this year, possibly around late October.
Smartphone privacy displays expected from September
While Samsung uses hardware for its privacy screen, Xiaomi's approach may be software-driven, though the exact differences aren't clear yet.
This move highlights how smartphone brands are racing to boost user privacy in creative ways.
After Samsung's launch, other brands are also exploring similar features, so expect more privacy-focused displays to start showing up from September onward.