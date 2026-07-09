Xiaomi will replace Note 17 Pro battery if under 80%
Technology
Xiaomi just announced that if your Redmi Note 17 Pro's massive 9,000mAh battery drops below 80% health in four years, it will replace it for free for eligible users.
The move, shared on Weibo, is meant to ease worries about batteries wearing out after lots of charging.
The phone officially launches in China on July 14, 2026.
Redmi Note 17 Pro rumored 200MP
The Redmi Note 17 Pro is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chip and a 200MP main camera, pretty impressive for its class.
If you're looking at the regular Redmi Note 17, expect a simpler look and a less complicated rear camera arrangement with a solid 50MP main sensor.
Xiaomi says it is focusing on both cool features and long-term durability this time around.