Xiaomi will replace Note 17 Pro battery if under 80% Technology Jul 09, 2026

Xiaomi just announced that if your Redmi Note 17 Pro's massive 9,000mAh battery drops below 80% health in four years, it will replace it for free for eligible users.

The move, shared on Weibo, is meant to ease worries about batteries wearing out after lots of charging.

The phone officially launches in China on July 14, 2026.