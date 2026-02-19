Xiaomi's biggest QLED TV yet costs less than a smartphone
Xiaomi just dropped its biggest QLED TV yet—the 75-inch X Pro—priced at ₹69,999, which is a lot less than what Sony or Samsung charge for similar models.
You can grab it on mi.com, Amazon India, or in stores.
There's an early bird deal: pre-book by February 26 and you get it for ₹64,999 with select credit card EMIs plus a free four-year warranty.
TV packs 4K panel with HDR support
This TV packs a huge 75-inch QLED panel with crisp 4K resolution and an almost edge-to-edge screen (97.76% screen-to-body ratio).
It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for vibrant visuals and Filmmaker Mode to keep movies looking how directors intended.
Gamers get smooth action thanks to DLG 120Hz refresh rate, MEMC tech for motion clarity, and Auto Low Latency Mode to cut lag.
It runs on Google TV with Android 14
You get punchy sound from the built-in 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS support—plus Xiaomi's own tuning for balanced audio.
It runs on Android 14-based Google TV with PatchWall interface, giving you over 200 live channels, hands-free Google Assistant, AirPlay 2 support, Google Cast, and Miracast.
For the price, it's loaded—definitely worth a look if you want big-screen vibes without breaking the bank.