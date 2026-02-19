Xiaomi's biggest QLED TV yet costs less than a smartphone Technology Feb 19, 2026

Xiaomi just dropped its biggest QLED TV yet—the 75-inch X Pro—priced at ₹69,999, which is a lot less than what Sony or Samsung charge for similar models.

You can grab it on mi.com, Amazon India, or in stores.

There's an early bird deal: pre-book by February 26 and you get it for ₹64,999 with select credit card EMIs plus a free four-year warranty.