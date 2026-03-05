Xiaomi's new XRing chips to be available globally

The first-gen XRing O1, launched last year, powers devices like the Xiaomi 15S Pro with a punchy 10-core CPU and graphics that rival Snapdragon's best. Coming soon is the XRing O2, built on TSMC's likely 3nm node (N3E/N3P) with Arm Cortex-X9 cores—Arm says the architecture can deliver roughly a 15% IPC improvement. It could include an upgraded in-house 5G modem that may help address battery life issues seen before.

The new XRing O2 will likely debut in the Xiaomi 17S series

Xiaomi is doubling down on making its own chips so it doesn't have to rely as much on companies like Qualcomm.

The new XRing O2 is expected to show up in upcoming phones like the Xiaomi 17S series—and could even be used in tablets, PCs, and electric vehicles.

It's all part of Xiaomi wanting more control over its gadgets' brains while giving users faster, more efficient devices.