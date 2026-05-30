Xiaomi's Watch S5 rolls out worldwide with European prices

Up to 21-day battery life

The Watch S5 packs an impressive 21-day battery life with light use (think basic tracking and daily messages), or about 14 days for normal wearers, even with tons of sports modes and health features like GNSS navigation, sleep tracking, and cycling tools.

While it skips advanced sensors like EKGs, it easily outlasts rivals like the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 8, which usually need a daily charge.