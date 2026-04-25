Xreal cuts One Pro AR glasses price to $599
Technology
Xreal just made its One Pro AR glasses a bit more affordable, cutting the price from $649 to $599.
That's still pricier than its newer 1S model by $150, but you can grab the One Pro now on Amazon, Best Buy, or Xreal's own site.
One Pro micro OLED virtual display
These glasses pack micro-OLED screens that feel like you're looking at a massive 171-inch display.
With a wide 57-degree field of view and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, visuals stay crisp and immersive.
The built-in X1 chip keeps tracking fast and stable, even supporting 6 degrees of freedom for spatial effects.
Plus, they work with a wide range of USB-C devices and have built-in speakers for an all-in-one AR experience, perfect if you want to dive into next-generation tech without extra gear.