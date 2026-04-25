Xreal cuts One Pro AR glasses price to $599

One Pro micro OLED virtual display

These glasses pack micro-OLED screens that feel like you're looking at a massive 171-inch display.

With a wide 57-degree field of view and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, visuals stay crisp and immersive.

The built-in X1 chip keeps tracking fast and stable, even supporting 6 degrees of freedom for spatial effects.

Plus, they work with a wide range of USB-C devices and have built-in speakers for an all-in-one AR experience, perfect if you want to dive into next-generation tech without extra gear.