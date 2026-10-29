Xreal launches Aura smart glasses at Android Dev Summit
Technology
Xreal just dropped its new Aura smart glasses at the Android Dev Summit.
Powered by Android XR and Qualcomm's Snapdragon Reality Elite, these glasses work with a connected phone-like device and are here to take on Meta in the AR space.
Aura priced from $1,279 ships mid-November
Aura features a sharp 1,200p Sony Micro-OLED display (120-hertz refresh, 95-degree field of view) and Bose audio for immersive sound.
You can run Google Play apps right from your face.
Prices start at $1,279, with a limited launch price of $1,099 through December, and shipping kicks off mid-November, part of Google's bigger push to rival Meta and Apple.