XRP Ledger set to close stablecoin loophole November 4, 2026

Heads up, crypto fans: The XRP Ledger is getting an important update on November 4, 2026.

This fix closes a loophole that let some accounts create new tokens when they were only supposed to destroy them, a problem that hit stablecoins but not XRP itself.

The update, called fixCleanup3_4_0, has strong support from validators and should make the network more secure by tightening up who can create and destroy tokens.