XRP Ledger set to close stablecoin loophole November 4, 2026
Heads up, crypto fans: The XRP Ledger is getting an important update on November 4, 2026.
This fix closes a loophole that let some accounts create new tokens when they were only supposed to destroy them, a problem that hit stablecoins but not XRP itself.
The update, called fixCleanup3_4_0, has strong support from validators and should make the network more secure by tightening up who can create and destroy tokens.
fixCleanup3_4_0 needs over 80% validator support
Besides fixing the token creation bug, this update will also sort out errors in trading pools and loan defaults.
To actually go live, the update needs over 80% validator support for two weeks straight, a goal that's back on track after a brief delay.
If all goes as planned, the earliest activation window is November 4 at 2:46pm. UTC, provided support holds.