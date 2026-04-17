X's Nikita Bier accuses Perplexity CEO of undisclosed promotion campaigns
Technology
Nikita Bier, product head at X, the app formerly known as Twitter, just accused Perplexity AI's CEO of running "undisclosed promotion campaigns."
This all started right after Perplexity launched its new Personal Computer feature, a tool that helps Mac users manage files and apps, working with things like iMessage and Apple Mail.
Bier cites crypto and AI scams
Bier didn't hold back, calling Perplexity's marketing "Can you please stop the undisclosed promotion campaigns? It deceives users and it does not reflect well on your company or your integrity" and saying it hurts the company's integrity.
He also pointed to bigger issues on X, sharing a post about promo networks tied to crypto and AI scams.