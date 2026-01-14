Xynavo AR glasses: Your personal 300-inch movie screen Technology Jan 14, 2026

Xynavo just dropped its AR glasses on Kickstarter, letting you watch movies or game on a huge 300-inch virtual screen—right in front of your eyes.

Super lightweight at 95g, these glasses pack dual 4K displays and a wide 70° field of view.

You can adjust the focus (from -6D to +2D), so no need for prescription lenses.