Xynavo AR glasses: Your personal 300-inch movie screen
Xynavo just dropped its AR glasses on Kickstarter, letting you watch movies or game on a huge 300-inch virtual screen—right in front of your eyes.
Super lightweight at 95g, these glasses pack dual 4K displays and a wide 70° field of view.
You can adjust the focus (from -6D to +2D), so no need for prescription lenses.
Specs at a glance:
You get crisp cinema-quality visuals with no pixel blur, plus support for dual 3D split-screen modes for more content options.
A blackout shield keeps things bright even in daylight, while in-ear modules block out noise for full immersion.
Early birds can snag them for $269 (retail will be $499).
Plug-and-play & shared fun:
The glasses connect easily via USB-C or HDMI to your phone, laptop, tablet—even a Nintendo Switch.
Want to watch with friends? Just link up multiple pairs using a special adapter.
The Kickstarter is already crushing it: over $120k raised from nearly 400 backers—way past the original goal.