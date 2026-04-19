Yann LeCun rebukes Dario Amodei's 50% tech job prediction
Technology
Yann LeCun, former Meta AI chief scientist, isn't buying Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's claim that AI could wipe out 50% of tech jobs.
In a reply on X, LeCun said these predictions are better left to economists and called Amodei's warning "It's still wrong, destructive, and dangerous."
LeCun criticizes Anthropic, Huang rebukes Amodei
LeCun also criticized Anthropic for keeping its Mythos AI model under wraps because of security worries, calling the move "Mythos drama = BS from self-delusion."
Meanwhile, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang also pushed back against Amodei's warnings, saying they're a bit too dramatic and controlling.