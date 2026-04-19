Yann LeCun rebukes Dario Amodei's 50% tech job prediction Technology Apr 19, 2026

Yann LeCun, former Meta AI chief scientist, isn't buying Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's claim that AI could wipe out 50% of tech jobs.

In a reply on X, LeCun said these predictions are better left to economists and called Amodei's warning "It's still wrong, destructive, and dangerous."