Yarbo M robot can mow, plow snow, and collect leaves

Yarbo M is a new all-in-one yard robot just launched on Kickstarter. It mows lawns, plows snow, collects leaves, and trims edges/grass, all by swapping modules. Thanks to lidar and AI vision, it navigates your yard with no wires needed. Setup takes about 30 minutes through the app.

Each model covers a different area Designed for mid-size yards, Yarbo M comes in three models (M10, M20, M20i).

The entry-level M10 covers about 0.1 acres (4,356 square feet) in roughly 85 minutes per charge and can mow up to an acre a day.

The more powerful models handle double the area with faster motors.

Early bird pricing starts at $2,199 Early bird pricing on Kickstarter starts at $2,199 for the basic mower; full bundles are $4,199 (retail $5,099), while the top-end model is $4,899 (retail $5,999).

Modules cost between $699 to $799 each.

Shipping begins in August 2026.