Yarbo M robot can mow, plow snow, and collect leaves
Yarbo M is a new all-in-one yard robot just launched on Kickstarter. It mows lawns, plows snow, collects leaves, and trims edges/grass, all by swapping modules.
Thanks to lidar and AI vision, it navigates your yard with no wires needed.
Setup takes about 30 minutes through the app.
Each model covers a different area
Designed for mid-size yards, Yarbo M comes in three models (M10, M20, M20i).
The entry-level M10 covers about 0.1 acres (4,356 square feet) in roughly 85 minutes per charge and can mow up to an acre a day.
The more powerful models handle double the area with faster motors.
Early bird pricing starts at $2,199
Early bird pricing on Kickstarter starts at $2,199 for the basic mower; full bundles are $4,199 (retail $5,099), while the top-end model is $4,899 (retail $5,999).
Modules cost between $699 to $799 each.
Shipping begins in August 2026.
It supports fast wireless charging and can tow up to 100kg
Unlike many single-purpose yard machines, Yarbo's modular design lets you tackle multiple tasks, including steep slopes up to 35 degrees.
It supports fast wireless charging; some battery configurations can recharge much faster than others, and it can tow up to 100kg.
The core unit weighs roughly 40kg, and module attachments add additional weight.