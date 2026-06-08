UP targets over 2GW of new data center capacity

Capacity contribution

Uttar Pradesh's share in India's data center capacity

The principal secretary (IT and electronics) at the meeting revealed that Uttar Pradesh is likely to account for 8-9% of India's total data center capacity by 2026. Under the current Data Center Policy-2021, the state aimed for a capacity of 900MW and investments worth ₹30,000 crore. So far, investment proposals worth ₹21,342.90 crore have been approved with Letters of Comfort issued to investors.