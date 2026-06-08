UP targets over 2GW of new data center capacity
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a plan to add over 2 gigawatts (GW) of additional data center capacity in the state by 2030. The ambitious target is part of the state's strategy to leverage digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and new data centers for economic growth and job creation.
Policy focus
AI-powered green data centers to be prioritized
The proposed policy will prioritize energy-efficient and AI-powered green data centers with world-class facilities. The state is eyeing hotspots like Noida and Varanasi for these developments. Major players such as Adani Group and Hiranandani Group have already shown interest in investment proposals, which could lead to job creation and a more robust digital landscape across Uttar Pradesh.
Capacity contribution
Uttar Pradesh's share in India's data center capacity
The principal secretary (IT and electronics) at the meeting revealed that Uttar Pradesh is likely to account for 8-9% of India's total data center capacity by 2026. Under the current Data Center Policy-2021, the state aimed for a capacity of 900MW and investments worth ₹30,000 crore. So far, investment proposals worth ₹21,342.90 crore have been approved with Letters of Comfort issued to investors.
Project progress
Proposed investment and project locations
Currently, six data center parks and two standalone data center units are operational in Uttar Pradesh. A committed capacity of 644MW is under development. The meeting also discussed potential investment proposals from national and international investors for data centers with a combined capacity of 5,410MW. These projects could bring in investments worth around ₹4.90 lakh crore across various locations including Noida, Yamuna Expressway region, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, and Sitapur.