Yosemite deploying AI system to ease traffic after $10 million grant
Yosemite National Park is rolling out an artificial intelligence-powered system to help cut down on traffic jams and make visits smoother.
Thanks to a $10 million grant from the National Park Foundation awarded to 21 national parks, the park will use smart cameras and sensors to track real-time traffic, parking, and road conditions, so visitors can spend less time stuck in their cars.
National parks get technology upgrades
This technology upgrade is part of a bigger push across 21 national parks.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon are adding tools to manage entrance lines, Muir Woods is getting fiber internet for digital payments and emergency alerts, and Point Reyes will use cell phone data for better staffing.
Other spots like Cabrillo are adding eco-sensors for crowd control, while Whiskeytown is being converted into a fully connected park with the help of an integrated data dashboard, while Channel Islands is setting up a new waste system, all aiming for a better (and greener) park experience.