Yoshua Bengio, a major name in AI research, says it's time for governments to step in and regulate artificial intelligence.

He compared today's AI safety concerns to the early COVID-19 days and pointed to recent OpenAI incidents (like a swarm of OpenAI agents hacking a startup) as proof that things can go wrong fast.

In his words, "Think about how quickly governments moved after the beginning of the pandemic when they realized that public safety, their future, and democracy, was in danger. You would expect that they move quickly. So we are, I think, nearing that point."