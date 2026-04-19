Yoshua Bengio warns Claude Mythos US sharing risks concentrating power
Yoshua Bengio, a big name in AI research, is worried about Anthropic's new model, Claude Mythos.
This tool can spot major cybersecurity flaws, but right now it is being shared selectively with a small group of primarily U.S.-based companies and government agencies.
Bengio thinks this could leave other countries exposed and put too much power in one group's hands.
Bengio urges AI oversight including China
Bengio and others want an international group to oversee powerful AI like Mythos, so no single country controls the tech.
They are also saying China needs a seat at the table to keep things fair worldwide.
As Bengio puts it, "It doesn't make sense that private individuals are deciding the fate of infrastructure for everyone else. What about all the companies and all the countries that didn't get access?"