Yotta is building Asia's largest AI supercluster in India
Technology
Yotta Data Services is dropping $2 billion to set up one of Asia's largest AI superclusters—think over 20,000 high-end NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs powering next-gen AI.
The project kicks off at their huge Greater Noida data center.
What this means for India and the tech scene
This isn't just big tech news—it means India's about to level up in AI research, startups, and public platforms.
Yotta's teaming up with NVIDIA for even more cloud power and plans to scale capacity further.
If you're into AI or tech careers, this could open up some seriously cool opportunities right here at home.