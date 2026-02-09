NASA internships for summer 2026 now open: How to apply

NASA is offering an incredible opportunity for students, including undergraduates, graduates, and some international students through partner country agreements. The US space agency has opened applications for its 2026 summer internship program. The initiative will provide paid roles in science, engineering, and mission operations. More than 2,000 students are expected to benefit from this program across various fields including research and administration.

Career launchpad Eligibility criteria and application deadline The NASA internship program offers mentorship, real mission exposure, as well as professional training. The application deadline for the Summer 2026 session is set for February 27. Apart from summer internships, there are also fall internships and career-linked Pathways programs that provide additional opportunities for students through specific partner agreements.

Practical exposure Interns gain hands-on experience working on active missions The NASA internship program provides students with a chance to support active missions while gaining workplace experience. Selected candidates shall work with scientists, engineers, and program teams. The agency confirmed that each year more than 2,000 students join these internships across its facilities. Interns directly contribute to operational projects under professional mentorship in research, engineering, computing, administration, and communications roles.

Advertisement

Application requirements Who can apply for the internship? To be eligible for the NASA internship program, applicants must be at least 16 years old and a US citizen. They should also be enrolled at accredited institutions with a minimum GPA of 3.0 and completion of 15 semester hours. English communication skills are mandatory for selection. International internships are available through partner country agreements during spring, summer, and fall sessions.

Advertisement