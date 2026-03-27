You can now import your ChatGPT, Claude chats into Gemini

How to import your previous chats

Export your chats from ChatGPT or Claude, then upload up to five .zip files (maximum 5GB each) per day into Gemini.

Imported chats are clearly tagged so you can find them easily, and you're free to update or replace them anytime by re-uploading new files.

For now, this option isn't available in the EEA, Switzerland, or UK but everywhere else, it's a handy way to keep all your AI conversations in one place.