Instagram's TV app now supports longer videos, episodic series
What's the story
Instagram is expanding its TV app with new features like longer videos, episodic series, and live creator experiences. The move comes as part of Meta's broader strategy to compete with streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The company has already started rolling out the TV app on Samsung TVs after making it available on Amazon Fire and Google TV devices earlier this year.
Feature updates
Channels based on user preferences
The Instagram TV app is getting a bunch of new features, including channels, phone casting, and support for horizontal videos and stories. When users open the app, they will see channels based on their preferred creators and topics. This way, it becomes easier to discover videos that people can enjoy together, be it comedy, sports, or specific creators.
User experience
Horizontal videos and phone casting
Instagram is also testing a dedicated section for horizontal videos to improve the viewing experience on TVs. This format will help in Instagram's plans for living room viewing. Users can now cast Reels or content from their Saved tab directly from their phone to their TV. The app also lets users check out other people's Stories, which was previously only possible with native Reels viewing.
Multi-user support
Support for multiple accounts and longer content
The Instagram TV app supports up to five accounts, letting family and friends switch between their own feeds and recommendations tailored to their interests. The company is also testing longer-form storytelling and episodic series with creators, as well as live TV creator experiences. These efforts are aimed at making the app more appealing to television audiences.