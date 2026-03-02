WhatsApp can now show your status to unsaved numbers
What's the story
WhatsApp is offering a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates with people they have recently interacted with, even if they are not saved in their contacts. The feature is currently being rolled out in select regions and works on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Web.
Functionality
How the new feature works
The new feature works by allowing users to share status updates with those they have recently messaged or called. This means that if you've had a recent interaction with someone, they can now include you in their personal audience for status updates, even if you're not saved in their contacts. The idea is to make information accessible only to those who are contextually connected to the update.
Privacy measures
Will this lead to unwanted status updates?
Some users may worry about unwanted status updates with this new feature. However, WhatsApp says that the system is not likely to increase the spam as status updates are based on recent interactions between users. If you interact through messages or calls, you may also be interested in the updates they share.
Recognition
How to identify status updates from unsaved numbers
Status updates from the unsaved numbers will show sender's push name at top of the screen, along with their phone number. Users can identify status updates from non-contacts by the tilde (~) displayed before their name, followed by their phone number. Note that the number is never visible on the status screen if shared by a contact. Hence, the phone number on the status interface lets users know that the update is from an unsaved one.