WhatsApp can now show your status to unsaved numbers

WhatsApp is offering a new feature that will allow users to share their status updates with people they have recently interacted with, even if they are not saved in their contacts. The feature is currently being rolled out in select regions and works on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android , iOS, and Web.

Functionality How the new feature works The new feature works by allowing users to share status updates with those they have recently messaged or called. This means that if you've had a recent interaction with someone, they can now include you in their personal audience for status updates, even if you're not saved in their contacts. The idea is to make information accessible only to those who are contextually connected to the update.

Privacy measures Will this lead to unwanted status updates? Some users may worry about unwanted status updates with this new feature. However, WhatsApp says that the system is not likely to increase the spam as status updates are based on recent interactions between users. If you interact through messages or calls, you may also be interested in the updates they share.

