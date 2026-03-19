You can now train Firefly AI with your own images Technology Mar 19, 2026

Adobe introduced an update for Firefly AI Studio in March 2026: now you can train the AI with your own brand images to get visuals that actually match your style.

Introduced in March 2026 and later expanded to more users in private beta in 2026, this feature is rolling out via a waitlist/private beta for individual creators, while enterprise access is provided through Adobe sales or specific enterprise plans or entitlements.