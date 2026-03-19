You can now train Firefly AI with your own images
Adobe introduced an update for Firefly AI Studio in March 2026: now you can train the AI with your own brand images to get visuals that actually match your style.
Introduced in March 2026 and later expanded to more users in private beta in 2026, this feature is rolling out via a waitlist/private beta for individual creators, while enterprise access is provided through Adobe sales or specific enterprise plans or entitlements.
How it works
You upload a small set of images (typically at least 10; some workflows reference about 10-20), and Firefly learns your vibe.
There are handy controls for things like composition, style, and effects presets.
The feature works across the Firefly web app, Boards, Express, GenStudio, and even APIs if you want to scale up projects.
Under the hood, it uses advanced technology with built-in safety checks to keep things on track.
Enterprise access only for now
Right now, Custom Models are open to enterprises with certain Adobe plans and storage setups.
If you're interested, you'll need to reach out to Adobe Sales or your account manager, and trainers need special access.
Firefly Custom Models are described as safe for commercial use; creators should ensure they have the rights to any images they upload.