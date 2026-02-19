You can now watch videos on your car's infotainment screen
Technology
Apple is rolling out AirPlay video support for CarPlay in the latest iOS 26.4 beta, letting you stream videos from your iPhone right onto your car's display.
There's a catch, though: for safety, you can only watch when the car isn't moving.
Voice-based AI apps for CarPlay
Car makers will need to update their infotainment systems to enable this feature, so it might only show up in newer or upgraded cars.
The update also adds voice-based AI apps for CarPlay, making it easier to interact with your car using just your voice—perfect for anyone who wants smarter entertainment and hands-free help on the road.