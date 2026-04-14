WhatsApp will soon let you monitor activity on linked devices
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to help Android users monitor the activity of their linked devices. The update will make it easier for users to manage their security without having to open the Linked Devices page. The feature, dubbed "Activity for linked devices," is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing.
Security upgrade
Chat lock for linked devices
Along with the new activity tracking feature, WhatsApp has also added a chat lock option for linked devices. The update lets users secure their conversations with a passcode directly from their companion devices. This way, even if someone gets access to your companion device, they won't be able to read your sensitive conversations unless they know the secret code set by you.
User control
Real-time online status
WhatsApp has been adding features for linked devices over the years, making it easier to connect with friends and family across different platforms. However, this flexibility also requires users to be more aware and responsible. The messaging platform is now working on a feature that will let you see which of your devices are currently active. This would give you better control over your account activity.
Notification
Notifications for simultaneous device usage
WhatsApp is also working on a security feature that will notify you whenever another device on your account is active at the same time. This way, if you're using WhatsApp on your primary device and another linked device becomes active simultaneously, you would get a notification. The feature is designed to help detect unauthorized access and protect your conversations.