WhatsApp will soon let you monitor activity on linked devices

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to help Android users monitor the activity of their linked devices. The update will make it easier for users to manage their security without having to open the Linked Devices page. The feature, dubbed "Activity for linked devices," is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing.

Security upgrade Chat lock for linked devices Along with the new activity tracking feature, WhatsApp has also added a chat lock option for linked devices. The update lets users secure their conversations with a passcode directly from their companion devices. This way, even if someone gets access to your companion device, they won't be able to read your sensitive conversations unless they know the secret code set by you.

User control Real-time online status WhatsApp has been adding features for linked devices over the years, making it easier to connect with friends and family across different platforms. However, this flexibility also requires users to be more aware and responsible. The messaging platform is now working on a feature that will let you see which of your devices are currently active. This would give you better control over your account activity.

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