Young users propel India's fandom for OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.0 Technology Apr 30, 2026

India has quickly become the biggest fan base for OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.0, with young people leading the charge.

The tool isn't just for basic photo edits: Indian users are using it to get creative, from making dramatic portraits to crafting unique LinkedIn headshots, and telling stories in fresh ways.