Young users propel India's fandom for OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.0
Technology
India has quickly become the biggest fan base for OpenAI's ChatGPT Images 2.0, with young people leading the charge.
The tool isn't just for basic photo edits: Indian users are using it to get creative, from making dramatic portraits to crafting unique LinkedIn headshots, and telling stories in fresh ways.
Anime avatars, newspaper covers, Hindi support
Turning selfies into anime avatars is all the rage, along with creating fun newspaper covers and Tarot-inspired images.
Plus, the model's support for Indian languages like Hindi means users can make memes and promos that really fit their region, making ChatGPT Images 2.0 a standout in India's diverse digital scene.