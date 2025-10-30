Your brain might reveal dementia risk years in advance
A big new study suggests your brain's "clean-up crew" (the glymphatic system) might predict dementia risk up to 10 years in advance.
Researchers looked at MRI scans from 40,000 UK adults and found that certain signs of poor brain waste clearance are linked to a higher chance of developing dementia.
Researchers found 3 key markers of dementia risk
Two key warning signs stood out: slower flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and an enlarged choroid plexus (which helps make CSF).
Both point to the glymphatic system not working well—which means toxins can build up in the brain over time.
The third marker was DTI-ALPS, a measure of water diffusion along perivascular spaces.
How to keep your brain healthy
Common issues like high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, or small vessel disease can mess with your brain's ability to clear out waste.
The good news? Taking care of your heart health and getting quality sleep could actually help keep your brain sharp for longer and lower your risk for dementia down the line.