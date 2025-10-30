Your brain might reveal dementia risk years in advance

Two key warning signs stood out: slower flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and an enlarged choroid plexus (which helps make CSF). Both point to the glymphatic system not working well—which means toxins can build up in the brain over time. The third marker was DTI-ALPS, a measure of water diffusion along perivascular spaces.

How to keep your brain healthy

Common issues like high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, or small vessel disease can mess with your brain's ability to clear out waste.

The good news? Taking care of your heart health and getting quality sleep could actually help keep your brain sharp for longer and lower your risk for dementia down the line.