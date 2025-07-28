Next Article
Your ChatGPT conversations aren't private, warns OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
OpenAI boss Sam Altman just gave a heads-up: anything you share with ChatGPT isn't legally protected like a chat with your doctor or lawyer.
If someone takes legal action, your conversations could be handed over in court.
So, what you type might not stay between you and the bot.
Sensitive info could be at risk
Altman pointed out that lots of young people turn to ChatGPT for advice, but without clear privacy rules, sensitive info could be at risk.
"We don't have any legal protections on that," he explained, calling for real privacy standards as more people rely on AI for personal questions.