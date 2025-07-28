Next Article
Instagram limits DMs for teens under 18
Instagram is rolling out new rules to keep teens safer from unwanted messages.
Now, if you're under 18, only people you already follow can DM you—even verified accounts and influencers are blocked unless they're on your list.
This move comes as Meta faces growing pressure from lawmakers to make social media less risky for young users.
What's new in messaging and overall experience
Adults can only message teens if the teen follows them back, and anyone flagged for suspicious behavior is fully blocked from reaching out to teens.
Plus, all new teen accounts will be set to private by default—so only approved followers can see posts and stories.
Instagram will also nudge teens to check their privacy settings more often, including who can tag or mention them.