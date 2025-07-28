Next Article
GitHub launches no-code app development platform Spark
GitHub recently introduced Spark, a no-code platform that lets anyone—whether you're a founder, teacher, or product manager—build full-stack apps without touching code.
It's all about turning your ideas into real apps through an easy drag-and-drop interface.
Visual UI builder, backend logic editor, and more
Spark packs in tools like a visual UI builder, backend logic editor, and real-time collaboration with GitHub commits.
You can connect databases or add AI with just one click.
There's even a free plan for startups and teams who want to experiment without spending big.