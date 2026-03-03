Your next laptop could cost a lot more

Memory prices are shooting up fast, thanks to the AI boom and supply shortages. DRAM contract prices are projected to rise sharply this year (2026), and NAND Flash prices are also rising sharply. This spike is already making devices more expensive—and could change what's available on store shelves.

How much will devices cost? Mobile memory (think: your phone's RAM) is projected to increase significantly, though estimates vary.

By the end of 2026, Gartner projects PC prices to rise around 17% and smartphones by about 13%, as higher memory costs get passed down.

Budget laptops could disappear With memory now making up almost a quarter of a PC's cost, sub-$500 laptops could vanish by 2028.

PC shipments are expected to drop over 10% this year—the steepest decline in a decade—as people hold onto their devices longer and new AI features take longer to reach affordable models.