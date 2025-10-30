Next Article
Your phone can now tell if you're sitting or standing
Technology
Researchers at IIT Delhi have discovered that GPS data from Android phones can do a lot more than just track where you are.
Their new system, AndroCon, can actually use fine-grained GPS data to figure out what you're doing and where—like whether you're sitting, standing, or in a park or crowded spot.
The tech could be used in various ways
AndroCon can detect surroundings with up to 99% accuracy and recognize human activities with over 87% accuracy and even map indoor spaces with less than four meters of error.
The catch? Any app with location permission could potentially access this sensitive info without you knowing, highlighting the need for tighter controls on app permissions to keep your private life truly private.