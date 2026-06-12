YouTube adds in app video messaging to 40 new countries
Technology
YouTube just rolled out its in-app video sharing and messaging feature to 40 new countries, including the US UK Brazil, Italy, and Singapore.
Now, users aged 18 and older can send videos directly through the YouTube app: no need for extra messaging apps.
Just make sure your app's updated to the latest version.
YouTube messaging supports chat and invites
To use it, tap the messaging icon in YouTube to share videos with friends or send them an invite link (which lasts seven days).
Once they join, you can chat and swap any kind of video, from Shorts to live streams, in real time.
YouTube says it's excited for user feedback in new markets and looks forward to expanding even further soon.