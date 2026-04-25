YouTube adds 'Sponsored' ads to subscriptions feed, mutes stream audio
Technology
YouTube is shaking things up by putting "Sponsored" ads right into the subscriptions feed, a spot that has generally been ad-free, and are also rolling out side-by-side ads during live streams, where the stream audio gets muted until the ad is over.
Unsurprisingly, many users are frustrated about seeing ads in their go-to place for updates from favorite channels.
Viewers express annoyance on Reddit
People have taken to Reddit to share their annoyance.
For now, viewers are left weighing how much ad interruptions affect their experience on the platform.