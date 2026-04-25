YouTube adds 'Sponsored' ads to subscriptions feed, mutes stream audio Technology Apr 25, 2026

YouTube is shaking things up by putting "Sponsored" ads right into the subscriptions feed, a spot that has generally been ad-free, and are also rolling out side-by-side ads during live streams, where the stream audio gets muted until the ad is over.

Unsurprisingly, many users are frustrated about seeing ads in their go-to place for updates from favorite channels.