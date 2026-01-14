YouTube adds time limits for Shorts to help teens build healthier habits
YouTube just rolled out new parental controls aimed at helping families guide how teens use the platform.
The focus: healthier screen time, safer content, and easier account setup—making things a bit simpler (and safer) for everyone.
Parents can now set Shorts time limits
The big update? Parents can now decide how long their teens scroll through YouTube Shorts—even setting the limit to zero if needed.
Restrictions can be adjusted for different situations, like blocking access during homework but allowing it on road trips.
Smarter recommendations and easier family accounts
YouTube also worked with experts to make sure recommended videos are more age-appropriate and higher-quality and more enriching for teens.
Plus, setting up under-18 accounts will soon be quicker—parents will soon be able to create or switch between child profiles in just a few taps.