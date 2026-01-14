YouTube adds time limits for Shorts to help teens build healthier habits

The big update? Parents can now decide how long their teens scroll through YouTube Shorts—even setting the limit to zero if needed. Restrictions can be adjusted for different situations, like blocking access during homework but allowing it on road trips.

Smarter recommendations and easier family accounts

YouTube also worked with experts to make sure recommended videos are more age-appropriate and higher-quality and more enriching for teens.

Plus, setting up under-18 accounts will soon be quicker—parents will soon be able to create or switch between child profiles in just a few taps.