YouTube appoints SiriusXM exclusive US audio advertising representative this fall
Technology
YouTube is partnering with SiriusXM to shake up audio advertising in the US especially around podcasts and other audio content.
Starting this fall, SiriusXM will be the exclusive advertising representative for YouTube's audio advertising inventory in the US promising advertisers more reliable ways to reach people who tune in.
AdsWizz simplifies audio ad buying
From this fall, brands will get an easier way to connect with listeners thanks to SiriusXM's wide range of ad-supported content and a streamlined ad-buying process through AdsWizz.
With so many of us listening to podcasts or music every day, this move could mean more relevant ads popping up when you're most tuned in.