YouTube bars monetization of repetitive, manipulative AI videos July 2026
Technology
YouTube just rolled out new rules to crack down on low-quality, AI-made content.
As of July 16, 2026, channels can't earn money from videos that are repetitive or template-based, emotionally manipulative (like those dramatic animal rescue clips), or feature AI personas talking about sensitive topics like health and finance.
YouTube says updates target content farming
YouTube says these updates are meant to cut down on content farming efforts. If a channel keeps posting inauthentic content, it could lose access to monetization entirely.
YouTube's trust and safety chief Matt Halprin notes that while AI can boost creativity, it's also making low-effort videos way too common, and viewers aren't loving it.