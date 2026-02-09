YouTube Brandcast 2025: Platform's growth on connected TVs in India

Other key highlights

Brands will get fresh tools like the Creator Partnerships Hub, which is due to roll out later in 2026, and Peak Points, a Gemini-powered tool to help ads hit peak engagement times that is set to be extended to India in 2027.

Shorts is also huge—over 650 million monthly logged-in viewers in India as of June 2025—and brands like Acko have seen major growth (and lower costs) by tapping into both CTV and Shorts.

If you're into digital media or marketing, this is where the action is right now.