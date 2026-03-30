Best YouTubers will 'never leave their home': CEO Neal Mohan
What's the story
YouTube's CEO, Neal Mohan, has dismissed concerns over popular creators being lured away by streaming services like Netflix. In an interview with The New York Times, Mohan said he isn't worried about the trend. He emphasized that when he talks to these popular YouTubers, they tell him "no matter what they look to do, they understand that YouTube is their home."
Creator migration
No YouTuber has completely removed their content
Responding to the shift of popular podcasts like "The Breakfast Club" and "My Favorite Murder" to Netflix, Mohan said it's "flattering" that competitors see YouTube as the center of culture. He also said he hasn't seen any YouTuber completely remove their content from YouTube. This further emphasizes his belief in the platform's stronghold over its creators despite competition from other streaming services.
Platform allegiance
Creators still favor YouTube
Mohan also highlighted YouTube's cultural influence, saying that competitors recognize it as the center of culture. He emphasized that when creators negotiate with other platforms, they always acquiesce to what our YouTubers ultimately know is the right decision for them in the long term, and it is to never leave their home. This further highlights YouTube's unique position and its creators' loyalty toward the platform.