Best YouTubers will 'never leave their home': CEO Neal Mohan

Responding to the shift of popular podcasts like "The Breakfast Club" and "My Favorite Murder" to Netflix, Mohan said it's "flattering" that competitors see YouTube as the center of culture. He also said he hasn't seen any YouTuber completely remove their content from YouTube. This further emphasizes his belief in the platform's stronghold over its creators despite competition from other streaming services.

Platform allegiance

Creators still favor YouTube

Mohan also highlighted YouTube's cultural influence, saying that competitors recognize it as the center of culture. He emphasized that when creators negotiate with other platforms, they always acquiesce to what our YouTubers ultimately know is the right decision for them in the long term, and it is to never leave their home. This further highlights YouTube's unique position and its creators' loyalty toward the platform.