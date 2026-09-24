YouTube expands India affiliate shopping with Amazon, Meesho and Ajio
YouTube is stepping up its shopping affiliate program in India, now partnering with big names like Amazon, Meesho, Ajio, Tata CLiQ, and Snapdeal, just in time for festive sales.
Creators can tag products right in their videos and earn commissions when viewers buy, building on earlier tie-ups with Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa.
YouTube India rolls out AI tools
YouTube India managing director Gunjan Soni calls this a "single digital shelf," opening up new ways for creators to make money by showcasing products.
Plus, YouTube's rolling out AI tools to make brand deals easier and help creators reach global audiences by localizing product tags.
With shopping-related watch time and average affiliate payouts rising fast in India, these updates are set to give both creators and viewers a smoother shopping experience.