YouTube finally launches app for Apple Vision Pro
Technology
YouTube just dropped its official app for the Apple Vision Pro, ending a long wait since the headset's launch in early 2024.
Until now, users had to settle for Safari or workaround apps—which didn't last long due to YouTube's rules—so this is a welcome update for anyone who missed having a proper YouTube experience.
The app is fully built for visionOS
The new app is fully built for visionOS, letting you browse subscriptions, watch history, playlists, and even Shorts—all right inside Vision Pro.
Plus, you can check out 3D, 360°, and VR180 videos in a way that actually feels immersive.
With this launch, Vision Pro finally gets the kind of native video experience younger users expect—no more browser hacks needed.