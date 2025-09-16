YouTube introduces pre-save feature, exclusive videos for 'just-for-fans' content
YouTube just announced fresh AI-powered tools to help creators make even cooler music and podcast content.
Fans can soon pre-save albums or singles on YouTube Music, allowing them to bookmark and view album pages ahead of release—plus, release notifications are getting an upgrade in the next few weeks.
Exclusive videos and early merch drops
Starting early 2026, artists will be able to post exclusive "just-for-fans" videos—think behind-the-scenes moments or personal thank-yous.
YouTube is also testing special merch drops in the US, giving top listeners a shot at snagging limited items before anyone else.
AI tools for podcast creators
Podcast creators will soon have options like documentary or animation styles for AI-generated visuals on their audio podcasts.
These features are set for early 2026, with some rolling out next year.
Plus, expect handy AI tools for clipping video podcasts and auto-generating Shorts within months—making it easier than ever to get your content noticed.