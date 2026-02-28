YouTube is remixing Shorts with fresh AI tools
Technology
YouTube is testing fresh AI remix features for Shorts, letting a small group of creators get creative in new ways.
By tapping Remix, users can try out "Add object"—which pops AI-generated items into scenes up to eight seconds long—or "Reimagine," which spins a single frame into a totally new video.
Everything links back to the original, so credit stays clear.
New options build on existing features
With "Add object," you can use suggested or custom prompts to drop in AI-made stuff, while "Reimagine" lets you upload up to two reference photos for extra context.
If remixing isn't your thing, creators can turn these options off in YouTube Studio settings.
These tools build on earlier features like Extend with AI and Dream Screen, giving Shorts even more ways to stand out.